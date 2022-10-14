Sunyani Technical University trains basic school teachers in TVET

Sunyani Technical University (STU), in collaboration with the Ghana Education Service, last Thursday organised a day’s training workshop for Career Technology and Creative Arts teachers in the Sunyani Municipality.

The University fully sponsored the training programme to empower and sharpen the skills of these basic school teachers who are responsible for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in their respective schools.

It formed part of STU’s contributions towards the development and growth of TVET, which is one of the key focus areas of the ongoing reforms in the education sector.

Welcoming the participants, the Pro-Vice Chancellor of STU, Prof. Justice Solomon Korantwi-Barimah acknowledged the importance of TVET in the socio-economic advancement of this country and hoped that the training programme would further broaden their horizon in this critical area.

He said TVET provides people with the skills needed for the socio-economic and industrial development of a country, adding that the emphasis is on training people for self-employment.

“Indeed, Germany, China, Singapore, US and most of the advanced countries who are miles ahead of us in terms of development are at where they are today as a result of the emphasis they placed on TVET. Their educational system focused and actually continue to focus on the provision of practical/hands-on training in various technical and vocational modules and at the same time making conscious efforts at unearthing the entrepreneurial skills of the citizenry”, he further stated.

Misconception

Prof. Korantwi-Barimah described as “unfortunate” the perception by some Ghanaian parents that TVET is for the academically weak persons and so very little effort is made to encourage children to pursue courses in TVET.

“Until we change our mindset and realise the critical need for many of the students to pursue courses in TVET, we would not make any headway in our developmental pursuit. STU and all the other Technical Universities are working to promote the growth of technical education and skilled graduates”, the Pro-VC again said.

He added: “As TVET teachers, I will encourage you to adopt innovative means of whipping up your students’ interest in TVET so that in future, they will see the urgent need to pursue further studies in this area.”

Prof. Korantwi-Barimah called for the strengthening of the collaboration between the University and the Sunyani Municipal Office of the GES, “and together we can all raise the standard of TVET education in the municipality, the region and the country as a whole.”

Reforms

The Sunyani Municipal Director of Education, Mr. Mark Godfred Domah, thanked STU for wholeheartedly accepting to offer this training programme for the teachers, saying the gesture would go a long way to boost their delivery, going forward.

He also thanked the various lecturers of STU who served as the Resource Persons for the training programme.

Mr. Domah said the country’s education sector is going through reforms in twelve areas with TVET as one of the major areas in the reforms; hence the creation of an autonomous office under the Ministry of Education to specifically handle TVET issues.

Resource Persons

Lecturers of STU who took the basic school teachers through both theoretical and practical aspects of the training included Robert Ohene Adu, Michael Ametepey, Eric Kwaku Asare, Tahiru Alhassan, Benneh Florence, Gifty Osiakwa and Michael Obeng.

The rest are Beatrice N.A Quao, Augustina Aggrey, Dr. Thomas Yeboah, Dr. Moses Kwaku Gholly, Dr. Moses Opoku, Korang-Dartey Daniel and Andoh K. Conduah.