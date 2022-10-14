Britain’s Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng sacked

His sacking makes Mr. Kwarteng Britain’s shortest serving chancellor since 1970.

Britain’s Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng has been sacked after less than six weeks in the job, the BBC reported on October 14, 2022, as the government’s massive tax cuts sparked financial market turmoil.

Mr. Kwarteng on Friday confirmed that he had been sacked as U.K. finance minister by his ally Prime Minister Liz Truss, after market turmoil caused by the pair’s contentious economic plan.

“You have asked me to stand aside as your Chancellor (of the Exchequer). I have accepted,” he wrote in a letter to Ms. Truss and published on his Twitter account.

His sacking makes Mr. Kwarteng Britain’s shortest serving chancellor since 1970, and his successor would be the U.K.’s fourth Finance Minister in as many months as the nation grapples with a cost-of-living crisis.

U.K. PM Liz Truss’s letter to outgoing finance minister

Ms. Truss said that Kwasi Kwarteng had put the national interest first by resigning as finance minister after less than six weeks in the job.

Below is the full text of her letter to Mr. Kwarteng:

“Thank you for your letter. As a long-standing friend and colleague, I am deeply sorry to lose you from the government.”

“We share the same vision for our country and the same firm conviction to go for growth.”

“You have been Chancellor in extraordinarily challenging times in the face of severe global headwinds.”

“The Energy Price Guarantee and the Energy Bill Relief scheme, which made up the largest part of the mini budget, will stand as one of the most significant fiscal interventions in modern times.”

“Thanks to your intervention, families will be able to heat their homes this winter and thousands of jobs and livelihoods will be saved.”

Pound sinks

The pound plunged against the dollar on the sacking of the finance minister.

Sterling sank 1.2% to $1.1188 after Ms. Truss dismissed the chancellor of the exchequer.

The yield on the 10-year U.K. government bond dipped to 3.98%. It had hit 4.64% Tuesday amid uncertainty over Mr. Kwarteng’s future.

“Truss is attempting to restore credibility in her administration by firing Kwarteng amid the market mayhem,” said Interactive Investor analyst Victoria Scholar.

His unnamed successor will be Britain’s fourth finance minister in as many months after Rishi Sunak resigned and his successor Nadhim Zahawi was not retained by Ms. Truss.

-thehindu.com