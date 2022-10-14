IMF negotiations: There’s no sense of urgency from Akufo-Addo, no commitment from gov’t – Ato Forson

Cassiel Ato Forson

The Minority’s spokesperson on Finance, Cassiel Ato Forson has disclosed that negotiations between the government of Ghana and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will drag even further.

This follows concerns raised by some finance experts on what they say is the delay by the government to reach an agreement with the fund for a support programme to save the ailing economy.

Speaking to journalists at the ongoing IMF/World Bank annual meetings, Cassiel Ato Forson said he does not see any sense of urgency from President Akufo-Addo to seal an agreement with the IMF.

This he insists means the negotiations between the government and the IMF will drag on even further.

“The negotiation will drag even further because I do not see any sense of urgency on the part of the President, on the part of the Minister of Finance and I do not see commitment from government,” the Minority’s spokesperson on Finance said as quoted by 3news.

In a post on his social media, Cassiel Ato Forson has also opined that Ghana is facing unpalatable policy choices as a result of irresponsible fiscal policies and reckless borrowing since 2018.