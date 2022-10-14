This inflation feels and looks 60% — Franklin Cudjoe doubts government figures

Founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe

Ghana’s inflation rate has consistently gone up, seeing a historical rise in less than three months.

The inflation rate reached 30 per cent after July and subsequently increased to 34 per cent, per the Ghana Statistical Service’s figures in August.

Again, the GSS recently announced that the inflation rate at the end of September hit 37.2 per cent.

But the Founding President of IMANI Africa, Mr. Franklin Cudjoe, feels the inflation is way higher than what is being reported with owing to the severe economic challenges.

In a Twitter post seen by Modernghana News today, October 14, the policy advisor subtly wrote, "this inflation feels and looks 60%."

Not only is inflation continuing to rise, Ghana's local currency has also suffered significantly, now trading at GHS11.80 per dollar, resulting in massive losses for many indigenous businesses.

Bloomberg recently ranked it as the world's worst-performing currency, trailing only the Sri Lankan Rupee.