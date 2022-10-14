'Vote for change, we shouldn't be buying a dollar for GHS3.72' — An old tweet of Akufo-Addo criticising Mahama over cedi fall causes stir

"What a man does today will come back and hit him someday" is an adage some disgruntled persons have directed at President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo accusing him of running down the economy with bad leadership.

An old tweet of the President, then Presidential candidate for the NPP in May 2016, has resurfaced reacting to the free fall of the cedi during the erstwhile Mahama administration.

In the said tweet, Mr. Akufo-Addo described the situation at the time when the Cedi was GHS3.72 per dollar as something caused by the bad leadership of the then Mahama-led NDC administration and urged citizens to vote for change.

“The current depreciation of the Ghana Cedis against the US Dollar is because of BAD leadership. We should not be where we are today to buy a dollar for 3.72.

"Vote For Change,” Nana Akufo-Addo tweeted on May 4, 2016.

Seeing this, many Ghanaians have lambasted the President for failing to rescue the struggling Cedi than it was under Mahama’s government, which he heavily criticized.

Ghana's local currency is now trading over GHS11 per dollar, resulting in massive losses for many indigenous businesses.

Bloomberg recently ranked it as the world's worst-performing currency, trailing only the Sri Lankan Rupee.

In addition, the country saw historically high consumer inflation of more than 37.2% in September, resulting in astronomical price increases in general goods and services.