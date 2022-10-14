W/R: Police arrest man for killing husband of ex-wife out of jealousy

A man identified as Kojo Arthur is set to face the law after killing the husband of his ex-wife.

The suspect according to reports gathered, stormed the home of his ex-wife and the new husband with his friend Buabeng on Thursday, October 13, to commit the crime.

The incident happened at Edwinase-Munsunkwa, a community in the Wassa East District of the Western Region.

Speaking to Connect FM in an interview, the Assembly member of Edwinase Electoral area, George Arthur said it appears the suspect is still in love with his ex-wife and committed the murder out of jealousy.

“They were married but because of some personal reasons, they divorced. The lady moved on and met another man in the next community but it seems her ex-husband was still in love with her and decided to fight for her. She has no children with the new husband but they have been living happily until the sad incident happened,” the Assemblyman disclosed.

The community leader added, “They went there with a machete and other weapons. Immediately they got to the house of his ex-wife, they attacked her new husband and slashed his throat. Since there was no one to help, he died out of excessive bleeding. All efforts to transport him to the nearest hospital proved unsuccessful due to the bad nature of our roads.”

In an attempt to flee the community, the two suspects were chased and apprehended by some community youth.

The two were tied up and later handed over to the police when officers arrived after receiving a report of the incident.

The body of the deceased whose name has been given as Robert Osei has been deposited at the Jukwa Hospital morgue.