Pleasant hostel: GIJ lady dragged out of room at midnight

Several videos have surfaced online depicting the harsh treatment of a lady tenant of one of the Pleasant hotels in North Dzorwulu, close to the new GIJ campus.

The lady in question happens to be a student of the Ghana Institute of Journalism with her name placed on ice.

She was reportedly manhandled by some hostel security personnel who forced her out of her room at midnight on Thursday, October 13 for allegedly disrespecting hostel management.

Per interrogations conducted by this reporter, the said lady was initially suspended alongside her roommate for fighting at the hostel, which is said to be a breach of the rules and regulations of the hostel.

According to reports, upon arrival, she was supposed to present an apology letter to the management and come along with her parents, something which is said to be normal practise at the hostel.

However, the lady allegedly refused to obey the rules and even went ahead to disrespect the management. Her alleged action provoked the manager of the hostel who ordered the security guard on duty to send her out.

Per sources, she returned around midnight and instead of the security allowing her to stay for the night, they went ahead and dragged her out of the hostel.

“I heard people knocking at my door, saying they were looking for the Ama girl so looking at how loud the calling was, I decided to go and check. Upon getting there, I told them I'm the Ama girl, and what's their problem.

"And they told me Castro (the hostel manager) said they should drag me out, and I was like," "If I have rented your room and you don't need me anymore, you give me back my money," the lady lamented in an excerpt of the video seen by Modernghana News.

Being outraged and humiliated by the incident, the lady allegedly phoned her brother to come to her aid which was perceived as an attempt to retaliate.

Our sources also revealed that the management will settle the issue with the parents of the lady today whether to accept her back or refund her money.