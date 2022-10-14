African countries must work together to bridge trade deficit with China - Mahama

Former Ghana President, John Dramani Mahama has stressed the need for African countries to take full advantage of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

In his view, it is a sure way to ensure that the continent does not rely on imports from China but also exports massively to the Asian country.

“African imports from China amount to roughly $148 billion, while exports from Africa to China is estimated at roughly $106 billion. It is important to work together to bridge this trade deficit.

“With the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) taking off and looking positive, the trade experts are predicting that it will further bolster free trade between the continent and China,” John Dramani Mahama shared while delivering a keynote address to open the virtual Abuja Forum 2022 organised by Gusau Institute.

According to the former Ghanaian leader, Africa must be concerned about how trading between the continent and the Asian country benefits countries on the continent as much as it benefits China.

In his view, he said China is one of Africa’s biggest bilateral trading partners and will remain so for years to come.

John Dramani Mahama is currently in Bahir Dar, Ethiopia to attend the 10th Tana High-Level Forum on Security in Africa.

The forum is being organised on the theme; Managing Security Threats: Building resilience for Africa We Want.