More economic challenges coming – IMF to world leaders

Leaders across the world are told to brace themselves for more economic crisis.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) says global growth for next year has been pegged at 2.7 percent instead of the 6 percent expected.

The Managing Director of the IMF, Kristalina Georgieva said at the 2022 IMF spring meeting in Washington DC.

She further advised world leaders to prioritize protecting vulnerable households and businesses however, it will do its best to protect the vulnerable and weak economies.

“But we have to do that with physical buffers, exhaust it because of the pandemic and this environment does not support emerging marketing and development.”

“It is tough for everybody but even tougher for countries that have been hit by high dollar rates, borrowing costs, and capital inflows.”