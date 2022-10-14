I wish Freddie Blay declined to represent Aisha Huang’s accomplices – Abu Jinapor

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abdulai Jinapor has reacted to the decision by Freddie Blay’s law firm to represent the accomplices of accused Chinese illegal miner, Aisha Huang.

According to him, he wishes Freddie Blay, the former National Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) would have declined when he was contacted to represent the Chinese nationals.

“I wish Freddie Blay declined it but that is not for me to say; because immediately her daughter announced the brief in court, I told my assistant this is going to be controversial and will fuel conspiracy theories,” Samuel Abu Jinapor told Asempa FM in an interview.

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources however admits that Freddie Blay and his firm did no wrong in taking up the case.

He insists that it is now up to prosecutors to present a strong case to secure the necessary conviction.

“A lawyer’s representation of a client is steeped in the jurisprudence of our country’s laws and the criminal justice system presumes a person innocent until proven guilty.

“What we have to do is to continue to prosecute these accused persons in a very spirited manner and hopefully secure convictions and secure severe punishments to them, and that will dispel all the conspiracy theories that are being bandied around,” Abu Jinapor added.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources has disclosed that his outfit has furnished the Ghana Armed Forces with the list of all licensed small-scale mining companies.

“What we’ve done is that my Ministry has furnished them with the full list of all licensed small-scale mining concessions and that’s what they’re going to work with. So if they go and they find out that you’re not part of the list they’re supposed to clamp you down and nobody is to interfere,” Samuel Abu Jinapor stressed.