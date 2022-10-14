A/R: Notorious armed robber shot dead; two other accomplices arrested

14.10.2022 LISTEN

The Police in the Ashanti Region on Thursday, October 13, conducted a successful operation at Asuofua Asamang.

At the end of the intelligence-led operation, one suspected armed robber was shot and later died when he was rushed to the hospital.

Meanwhile, two of his accomplices who were arrested during the operation have been booked and are currently in police custody.

“The Police, through a specialised intelligence operation, on 13th October 2022 arrested two armed robbers and shot dead one other at Asuofua Asamang in the Ashanti Region.

“The deceased, who was later identified as Issaka Muniru was shot when he attempted to fire at the Police during the operation. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead on arrival.

“The Police also succeeded in arresting two of his accomplices, Kwaku Boateng alias Form Noede and Kojo Gyamfi. The two are currently in Police custody and will be put before the court to face justice,” parts of a police statement said.

According to the police, the deceased, Issaka Muniru, and his robbery syndicate have been involved in a series of robberies within the Kumasi Metropolis and its environs for years.

