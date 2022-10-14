ModernGhana logo
14.10.2022 Headlines

Akufo-Addo Elected Gulf of Guinea Commission Chairperson

14.10.2022 LISTEN

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has held bilateral discussions with France President, Emmanuel Macron on Thursday, October 13.

The meeting was centered on strengthening the ties of cooperation between the two nations.

Earlier, President Akufo-Addo was elected Chairperson of the Gulf of Guinea Commission, an organisation established to defend the common interests of Member States, and promote peace and socio-economic development based on the bases of dialogue, consensus, ties of friendship, solidarity, and fraternity.

President Akufo-Addo also addressed a Session of Asia Society France; and held a meeting with Catherine Colonna, French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs.

—DGN online

