ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

E/R: Awuah Dankwa Foundation embark on BECE talk series, donates to candidates in Atiwa West

Education Mr. Samuel Awuah-Dankwa in a group photo with some BECE candidates
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Mr. Samuel Awuah-Dankwa in a group photo with some BECE candidates

Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates in the Atiwa West district of the Eastern region have received mathematical sets and other materials needed for their upcoming exams.

The donation by Awuah Dankwa Education Foundation is to assist candidates to be fully prepared for their first external exams and also encourage them to perform well.

Candidates were told how to prepare well to partake in such examination as well as the rules and regulations of the BECE.

The Founder of the Foundation, Mr. Samuel Awuah-Dankwa who participated in the exercise emphasised his outfit continuous commitment to the provision of quality education to students in the district.

Beneficiary schools include; Ayem Banso RC, Akyem Pameng Presby, Larbikrom JHS, Akyem Akropong RC, Akyem Amonom JHS, Akyem Erkoso RC, Akyem Nkurakan M/A, Akyem Akokom JHS, Akyem Tumfa JHS and Akyem Akwaduruso.

Meanwhile, Akyem Akwabooso and Abrenya will be receiving theirs on Friday, 14th October, 2022 at the Abrenya RC primary school.

Kwabena Nyarko
Kwabena Nyarko

Eastern Region CorrespondentPage: KwabenaNyarko

More from Education
ModernGhana Links
552,276 pupils to write 2022 BECE
13.10.2022 | Education
Ongoing GIJ-SRC elections suspended
13.10.2022 | Education
UDS holds investiture for 5th Vice Chancellor
13.10.2022 | Education
TOP STORIES
body-container-line