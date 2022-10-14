E/R: Awuah Dankwa Foundation embark on BECE talk series, donates to candidates in Atiwa West

Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates in the Atiwa West district of the Eastern region have received mathematical sets and other materials needed for their upcoming exams.

The donation by Awuah Dankwa Education Foundation is to assist candidates to be fully prepared for their first external exams and also encourage them to perform well.

Candidates were told how to prepare well to partake in such examination as well as the rules and regulations of the BECE.

The Founder of the Foundation, Mr. Samuel Awuah-Dankwa who participated in the exercise emphasised his outfit continuous commitment to the provision of quality education to students in the district.

Beneficiary schools include; Ayem Banso RC, Akyem Pameng Presby, Larbikrom JHS, Akyem Akropong RC, Akyem Amonom JHS, Akyem Erkoso RC, Akyem Nkurakan M/A, Akyem Akokom JHS, Akyem Tumfa JHS and Akyem Akwaduruso.

Meanwhile, Akyem Akwabooso and Abrenya will be receiving theirs on Friday, 14th October, 2022 at the Abrenya RC primary school.