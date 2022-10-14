Morocco's Ambassador to visit Yendi with MP Farouk Aliu Mahama

14.10.2022 LISTEN

Her Excellency Imane Quaadil, the Moroccan Ambassador to Ghana is scheduled to pay an official visit to Yendi from 14th-18th October, 2022.

This forms part of her diplomatic duties to strengthen ties between Morocco and the people of Yendi.

Her visit follows an earlier discussion held between the Member of Parliament for Yendi, Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama and the Moroccan Ambassador on issues of mutual interest, particularly on skills-based training and other opportunities from Morocco to benefit the people of Yendi.

At the last engagement in Accra, Mrs Imaane Quaadil expressed her desire to visit Yendi in October, saying that, “it will be exciting and great for Morocco to collaborate with the people of Yendi in areas of skills training, information, technical education and religion."

The visit she said was to strengthen her country's ties with Ghana, particularly the ancient town of Yendi for stronger cooperation.

The Ambassador on arrival with Alhaji Farouk Mahama in Tamale on Friday will drive to the Dagbon Traditional Capital, Yendi to witness the Damba festival and return to Tamale for a welcome dinner.

On Saturday, October 15th, the delegation will pay a courtesy call on the Northern Regional Minister and the King of Dagbon, Alhaji Shani Alhassan Shaibu and Ndan Ya-Na Mahama Abukari II respectively, after which the delegation would move to a Skills Exhibition Center at the Yendi Community Cente.

The delegation will also inspect a Skill Development Center site, a visit to Mion and return to Tamale.

The team on Sunday, October 16th pay a Courtesy call on the Yagbonwura in DAMONGO and a visit to the Mole National Park Game Reserve.

On Monday, October 17th, the delegation will also visit the Tamale Technical University and the University for Development Studies departing to Accra.

Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama on his part noted that it has been his priority to create relationships with the international community for the benefit of the people of Yendi that will bring in the necessary support for development in the long run.

He said the objective is to create a sister-city relationship between Yendi and the other Cities of the World.