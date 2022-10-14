A/R: Two robbers busted, one other shot dead at Asufua Asamang

The Police through a specialised intelligence operation, on Thursday, October 13 arrested two armed robbers and shot one other at Asufua Asamang in the Ashanti region.

The deceased identified as Issaka Muniru was shot when he attempted to fire at the police during the operation. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead on arrival.

The Police also succeeded in arresting two of his accomplices, Kwaku Boateng alias Form Noede and Kojo Gyamfi. The two are currently in Police custody and will be put before the court to face justice.

The Police said it retrieved a Smith and Wiesson SD40 VE pistol which was used to fire at the officers, and 13 rounds of live ammunition.

The deceased, Issaka Muniru and his robbery syndicate according to the cops have been involved in a series of robberies within the Kumasi Metropolis and its environs for years.

Before his demise, Isaaka Muniru, the Police said, was standing trial with three other accomplices Ernest Agyei Badu aka gangster, Rider and MBY at the Nkawie Circuit Court for robbing one Pastor Emmanuel Barfour Awuah of Abuakwa Abakomadi at gunpoint on 26th May 2021 and making away with his two gold wrist watches, mobile phones and an unspecified amount of money.

The deceased was granted bail by the court but he jumped the bail and a bench warrant was, therefore, issued for his arrest. His accomplices are still attending trial at the court.

In another robbery where the deceased was named as the gang leader, three other members of his gang, Charles Kojo Fosu, Yaw Anim and Paul Osafo were arrested but he managed to escape. The three suspects have since been remanded into prison custody.

Source: Classfmonline.com