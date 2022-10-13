Ejisu: Former ECG Boss donates over 3,000 mathematical sets to final year JHS students

A former Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana Mr Kwame Agyema-Budu has donated 3,300 mathematical sets and other learning materials to all final year Junior High School Students in the Ejisu Municipality.

The material which was presented on Thursday, October 13, 2022 was shared among all 52 basic schools in the Ejisu Municipality.

As part of the presentation, Mr Budu pledged to take transport fares of all final year students who will be commuting from their various communities to their designated examination centers in the Municipality.

The former ECG boss in an interview with this reporter explained the motive behind his support to the students.

"The presentation forms part of my resolution to improve quality education and skills acquisition in the Municipality.

"I also wanted to ensure that no candidate lacked basic learning inputs required for their final examination.

"These materials will ease pressure on parents and guardians as well as help students who for many reasons may not be able to get them to write the exams successfully," he stated.

Mr Budu called on stakeholders and other benevolent institutions in the country to make Ejisu Municipality their designated point anytime they want to help Ghanaian students.

Receiving the materials on behalf of the students, the Municipal Director of Education for Ejisu, Mr Kwabena Owusu eulogized the former ECG boss for the kind gesture.

The education director said the Maths set will aid the candidates to write and pass well.

Mr Kwabena Owusu who had earlier on called on the former ECG boss to help the Directorate foot bills of students who live in remote areas said he was relieved after his calls were heeded.

He assured that teachers in the Municipality will continue to do their best for students in the area to come out of the exams with flying colours.