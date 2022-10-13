FMNR and Disaster Risk Reduction training held

A three-day community-based disaster risk reduction and planning training is currently taking place in Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region.

The training is organized by World Vision Ghana (WVG), for staff of District implementing partners of the World Vision Ghana Farmer Managed Natural regeneration for positive land utilization system (FMNR PLUS) project.

The project is sponsored by the Knauer Family through World Vision Germany. The training is aimed at increasing the knowledge and understanding of the participants on basic Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) concept and how to identify common hazards in target communities, to equip participants with the knowledge and skills in facilitating community-based Disaster Risk Reduction (CBDRR) assessment and planning with communities using the appropriate participatory methods and tools and to increase participants understanding of disaster risk communication and how it can be part of the community/village level DRR planning and emergency response process.

In an interview with Modern Ghana News in Bolgatanga, the Project Manager of World Vision Ghana Edward Anaba Akunyagra, indicated that the concept of the FMNR got into Ghana with the support of Tony Ronaldo, and was first piloted in the Talensi District in 2009.

He said, the successful piloting and implementation in the Talensi District have since seen the concept spread to other districts including Bawku, and has since scaled up and is operating in about 9 communities with schools kids eco clubs for FMNR.

Mr. Akunyagra stated that FMNR is a simple low-cost restoration technique that enables subsisting farmers in low-income countries, to improve food production and incomes through improved soil health. He said the practice hinges on systematic regrowth and management of on-farm and off-farm trees and shrubs, from felled tree stumps to sprouting root systems or seeds.

The Project Manager said, through this vegetation restoration approach, FMNR addresses multiple problems at the same time among which are; land degradation, soil erosion, infertility, biodiversity losses, food insecurity, fuelwood scarcity, and timber loss.

The lead facilitator of the training, of the Forum for Natural Regeneration (FONAR), Sumaila Seidu Saaka, said WVGH works with the people being trained in the various communities, and there will be follow-ups.

He stated that the was more practical than theory and they will introduce the concept of community-based disaster risk reduction and then move into the planning stage, introduce them to some tools and explain how the tool can be used.

Mr. indicated that the participants of the training were the Regional head of the various stakeholders, and it was appropriate to equip them with all the necessary rudiments of the concept of FMNR, so as to be able to teach their subordinates when they go back to their various communities.

The 49 participants were drawn from NADMO, the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), District Assemblies (DA), and the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA), across the 15 Municipal and districts in the Upper East Region.