Wisconsin Environmental Development Society officially launched

The Development and Environmental Studies in the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences at the Wisconsin International University College on Wednesday, October 12, officially launched the Wisconsin Environmental Development Society (WEDS).

The Society is a club of students and Alumni of departments of the Development and Environmental Studies in the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences and all other interested students in the University community.

The Wisconsin Environmental Development Society was launched with support from Prudential Life Assurance, Sambus Geospatial, Wittiesgh, and MAJI FRESH.

The main objective of WEDS is to provide students with experience and opportunities in the environmental and development field.

In addition, WEDS has been birthed to educate the Wisconsin University community about issues relating to environment and development while helping to protect the environment for the benefit of Ghana and the World at large.

In a short address, WEDS President Ibrahim Nii Adu Konney added that the new society wants to partner with various stakeholders to embark on activities that will address the many environmental challenges in the country.

“We want to let the students gain exposure. When we get the exposure I think we can collaborate with other people to help with the fight against environmental challenges. Basically, that’s it.

“We want to partner with other stakeholders so that we can help avert the numerous environmental challenges that are happening,” Ibrahim Nii Adu Konney said.

He further called on students and members of the new society to work hard to achieve its set targets.

In her address, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Prudential Life Insurance Ghana CEO, Dr. Hazel Berrard Amuah explained the decision to partner with WEDS, noting that “As an insurance company, we are not only interested in the profits we make but we are genuinely interested in the health, wealth, and well-being of our customers as well as Ghanaians. We have a robust ESG strategy that is based on 3 strategic pillars of making health and financial security accessible, stewarding the human impacts of climate change, and building social capital.”

She noted that recognising the implications of global warming all over the world, her outfit believes it is only fitting that they do their part as responsible corporate and global citizens in the climate battle.

Dr. Hazel Berrard Amuah

Dr. Hazel Berrard Amuah added, “We believe that the climate challenges the world is facing now cannot be resolved by a few. Every person, institution, and nation needs to contribute their quota for us to make a significant impact.”

She said with this in mind, Prudential Life Insurance Ghana will partner more with Wisconsin International University College to embark on other initiatives.

“We are truly excited about this journey and we know that together we can achieve great things,” Dr. Hazel Berrard Amuah concluded.

On his part, Dr. Louis Doe Atsiatorme who delivered an address on 'Climate change and the right of the African child; the role of educational institutions' applauded the decision to set up WEDS.

He said it is important to save the environment to protect children who are the future leaders of the country.

“The children we see today are the parliamentarians, directors, and heads of department and decision-makers tomorrow.

“They will not only inherit the responsibilities of looking after the earth and take decisions for the betterment of the environment, but they comprise nearly half the population.

“Furthermore, children all over the world are highly vulnerable to the effects of environmental degradation therefore involving them in environmental management in the participatory process on the environment will safeguard the future sustainably of any actions taken to improve the environment,” Dr. Louis Doe Atsiatorme said.

According to him, if action is not taken immediately to protect the environment, the consequences will be dire.

“If we do not act now, the price we will pay for it will be too expensive to bear.

"The Wisconsin Environment and Development Society has set the pace in the Wisconsin International University College Ghana Community by forming this society. I welcome you on board, happy birthday,” Dr. Atsiatorme shared.

Closing the launch of WEDS, the President of Wisconsin International University College, Prof. Obeng Mireku assured members of the school’s support.

He also charged the leadership to work hard to leave behind a strong society to ensure that their followers will continue the good works.

Prof. Obeng Mireku

“The school pledges its support and assured you that whatever you have to do we are here for you.

“Bring good projects and you shall be supported. Build a good rich legacy so that others can follow you.

“Our campaign must be strengthened and stretched as wide as possible,” Prof. Obeng Mireku stressed.

The official launch of WEDS was concluded with a tree-planting exercise on the campus of Wisconsin International University College, Ghana.