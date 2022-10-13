GCYE's BraFie Youth in Agric Projects receives 1000 acres of land

Barely a week after the launch of the BraFie Youth in Agric project, The Ghana Chamber of Young Entrepreneurs received 1000 acres of farmlands at a short engagement ceremony in Kumasi today.

Hon. Carmel Mouhtisab, while presenting the farmlands, lauded the team for the brilliant initiative and called on other farmland owners to support the project by leasing unused farmlands for onward allocation to young Ghanaians to go into farming.

Hon. Carmel Mouhtisab is a senior citizen and diplomat based in the Ashanti region. He is interested in youth entrepreneurship development and hopes to support and encourage Ghana's youth to participate fully in agriculture.

Receiving the farmlands on behalf of the chamber, the Chairperson of the Governing Council, Mr. Richard Addison, thanked the Hon. Carmel Mouhtisa for the gesture and assure him the lands will be put into reasonable use.

"We would like to thank you for this gesture and assure you that the lands will be put to reasonable use. In the coming days, we will prepare the land and allocate it to interested young people ready to invest in farming. We've written to many other senior citizens whom we know own farmlands, but you are among the few who have reached out to us, and today you are handing us these farmlands, we are grateful, and we appreciate the gesture," he said

Brafie Youth in Agric Projects is one of the Chambers' flagship projects to provide farmlands to young people and women by soliciting farmlands from chiefs, elders, and landowners through a national campaign and appeal. The Project is supported by SNV Ghana's European Union-funded green project.