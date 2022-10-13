ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

EC goes after Odike’s UPP, 16 other political parties for failing to comply with Political Parties Act

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
General News EC goes after Odikes UPP, 16 other political parties for failing to comply with Political Parties Act
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana is taking steps that could soon wipe some 17 political parties from existence.

The United Front Party (UFP) and 16 other parties have been found guilty of failing to comply with the Political Parties Act.

According to the Electoral Commission, it intends to invoke Section 15 (3) (c) of the Political Parties Act of 2000, Act 574, which mandates it to cancel the registration of Political Parties which do not have offices at the National and Regional levels.

“In this vein, the following Political Parties are by this notice requested to show cause in writing to the Electoral Commission why their registration should not be cancelled.

“The responses should reach the Commission not later than Thursday, 20th October, 2022,” part of a statement from the EC has said.

The United Progressive Party (UPP), the party founded by Akwasi Addai is one of the many parties that risk seeing their registration cancelled by the Electoral Commission.

Below is a copy of the statement from the EC with the full list of the political parties.

1013202285557-vaqctgfssn-70a446ee-5d05-412b-b61c-f7addfac3080

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

More from General News
ModernGhana Links
FMNR and Disaster Risk Reduction training held
13.10.2022 | General News
GCYE's BraFie Youth in Agric Projects receives 1000 acres of land
13.10.2022 | General News
Mr. Kwame Baah-Acheamfuor recognised by ITU for his leadership role
13.10.2022 | General News
TOP STORIES
body-container-line