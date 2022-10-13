56 Dressmakers Graduate in Competency Based Training in Winneba; Principal commends Afenyo-Markin for scholarships

The Principal of Winneba Technical Institute, Mr. Martin Young has expressed his appreciation to the Member of Parliament for Effutu Constituency, Alexander Kwamena Afenyo Markin for sponsoring over 300 students on scholarships to undertake training at the Winneba Technical Institute.

The MP has also provided laptops to tutors of the institute and provided start-up kits and working tools for graduands.

The Principal of the institute, Mr. Martin Young expressed his appreciation at a graduation ceremony of 56 graduands who undertook a six months Competency Based Professional Training in dressmaking at Winneba Technical Institute.

According to him, when the training with support from the German Government started, the school had no space to accommodate the students.

He added that through the support of the Effutu Traditional Council and the Assembly, they were given land to put up a residential facility for students.

"I thank the MP for providing the school with two pavilions serving as classrooms due to lack of classroom space and the walling of the school's dormitory which is about 60% complete," Mr Young stated.

He also thanked the chief of Pomadze for providing the school with a land with plans to develop it into a residential apartment for staff.

Mr Young, appealed to the Omanhene of Effutu Traditional Area and the Municipal Assembly to help them fence the school to protect their land from encroachers.

He hinted that the absence of a fence wall around the school will encourage people to steal the school lands.

He was also hopeful that the proficiency two program will take off in a month's time.

The Chairman of the occasion Nenyi Ghartey VII advised the graduands to apply what they have studied to improve their lives and that of their families. He noted that there is a vast difference between a wayside seamstress and one who has undergone Competency Based Training which must reflect in their work.

The Effutu Municipal Chief Executive, Alhaji Kasim Zubeiru, indicated that they can be self-dependent only when they put into practice what they have studied and do quality work for customers.

"Educating a future leader is much critical to the government, hence make your training count," he stressed.

The Effutu Municipal Director of Education, Mrs Judith Micah, reminded graduands that as they go out in their personal endeavours they should ensure to make a difference so that others will be encouraged to also enroll to be trained.