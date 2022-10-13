My gov’t will pay child support, unemployment benefits when I become president Kofi Akpaloo

Founder of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Mr. Kofi Akpaloo has reiterated that children will be supported financially when he becomes president of the country.

In the past, the former presidential candidate had disclosed that he plans to pay every child below 18 years a monthly allowance of GHS200.

Amid the high cost of living in the country, it appears he has adjusted his plans and increased the allowance.

Speaking to Joy Prime in an interview, Kofi Akpaloo has disclosed that his government when he becomes president will pay GHS300 as child support.

He added that there will be unemployment benefits for Ghanaians without jobs as well.

“When I become president every child in this country below 18 years will receive child benefits. We are going to pay all the kids. And then if you are not working we will give you income support. Those who have worked and contributed to social security but have lost their jobs, we will give them unemployment benefits,” the Ghanaian politician and businessman said.

He explained the motive behind his plans saying, “the reason is that we are going to make sure we put money directly into people's pockets to enable them to buy goods and services.

“All is to generate demand activities to stimulate the economy, to create jobs, and to create wealth. This country will be a better place. That’s why we are saying a better tomorrow. GHS300 per child.”

He further noted that parents who give birth to twins will receive three times the amount that will be paid as child support.

He stressed that his government will make investments in children knowing that they are the future taxpayers and leaders of the county.

“If you have twins you will get GHS900 because taking care of twins is difficult. We believe in kids and we believe that kids are the future of this country. They are the future taxpayers so we need to protect them,” Kofi Akpaloo added.