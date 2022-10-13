Aseidu Nketia declares intention to contest NDC Chairmanship position

General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia will be contesting the chairmanship position of the NDC.

He made the declaration on Accra-based Class FM today.

“I participated in the struggle against the military dictatorship in this country, after which I came to Parliament. I was there for 12 years and chaired several committees.

“I tasted executive positions by being the Deputy Minister in charge of Agriculture. I have served as Board Chairman, among others.

“I am confident that with my experience I will be a good leader and example to my party,” he added.

Mr. Asiedu Nketia said he was the best person to unseat the incumbent chairman of the party, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo to occupy the chairmanship position.

The NDC will hold its national congress on December 17 to elect national executives. 22nd and 23rd October 2022 for its constituency level elections. Regional level will be held on the 12th and 13th of November 2022.