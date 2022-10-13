C/R: Body of missing man found decomposing under a bridge at Ekumfi Akotsi

A man who has been missing for a while has been found dead at Ekumfi Akotsi in the Central Region.

The man identified as Ekow Quainoo is a 56-year-old widely known in his community as Osor.

Reports indicate that he went missing a while ago but all efforts by his family to locate him proved futile.

This week, his body has been found in a river under a bridge at Ekumfi Akotsi.

Sources have disclosed that a man who went to cut bamboo by the riverside chanced on the dead body of the deceased.

While it is yet to be determined what led to his death, his body from checks made was already decomposing at the time he was found today, Thursday, October 13.

Residents who were called upon later informed the Esiohyia Police.

Subsequently, the body was retrieved and deposited at the Saltpond Government Hospital Mortuary for Preservation.

Investigations are now underway to unravel the cause of his death.