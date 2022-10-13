Galamsey: The problem is that there are too many dishonest political, religious leaders – Prof. Duah

A former United Nations Senior Governance Adviser, Prof. Baffour Agyeman-Duah has opined that the fight against illegal small-scale mining (galamsey) has not been successful because of dishonesty.

In his view, there are too many dishonest leaders in various sectors whose hypocrisy is not helping the fight against the galamsey menace.

According to him, this together with the constant politicisation of the matter is a key issue that must be addressed if the fight against galamsey will be won.

“One thing we have to understand is that this country, our political leaders and leaders across board, religious leaders and all, there are a lot of hypocrites and dishonest people in leadership across board.

“That is a fact, we are hypocrites and we are very dishonest. On Galamsey, everybody knows what is going on but for the sake of politics, to win power, when one government is doing something those in opposition will go around and say look ‘when we come we will restore you’ but of course, when they come they will not restore them. That is the level of hypocrisy and dishonesty we have, that is what is killing us,” Prof. Baffour Agyeman-Duah said in an interview with TV3.

Due to the activities of illegal small-scale miners, a lot of destruction has been done to the country’s forest reserves and water bodies.

Early this month, President Akufo-Addo called a crunch meeting with the National House of Chiefs and MMDCEs to seek help to fight the galamsey menace.

Since the meeting, many have called on the President to put in place stronger measures without fear to deal with the canker once and for all.