[VIDEO] I cooked tomato stew for him with my menstrual blood, yet he left me for my best friend — Lady confesses

How a lady planned to win her boyfriend's heart by cooking for him with her menstrual blood is unthinkable.

The lady was even abandoned by her boyfriend who later went in for her best friend.

Appearing on Ms Nancy's Confession show, aired on Accra-based TV3, the lady revealed that she got the idea from a lady she met online who asked her to do the unthinkable.

She claims the woman said using her menses to cook for the boyfriend would help win the man from other women.

According to the lady, because she was in love with her newly found boyfriend, she decided to try it on him and see whether it would work because she wasn't prepared to lose him after introducing him to her mother. She noted that her mother expressed interest in having the guy as her son-in-law.

“About 6 months ago, I met this young man, and we liked each other. One thing led to another, and he proposed. I took brought him home. My mum liked him and said I should pray into this and see how it goes,” she said.

Explaining how she got the idea, she said, “I was surfing the internet one day and chanced on a lady on TikTok. She said I have this thing I could show you, and your man will never leave you if you do this.

“If you want him to marry you or whatever you want, if you do this, you have him forever.

“I wanted this man for myself. I didn’t want him to share him with anybody.

"So I DM-ed the lady, and she showed me what to do. She asked me to use my menstrual blood to prepare food for my boyfriend to eat. I prepared tomato stew with his favourite ripe plantain.”

The lady revealed that she told her best friend about what she had been doing, only to later find out that the same friend and the guy were going out despite her “master plan”.

“Fast forward, I told my best friend that this is what I did. But after two months, I noticed my boyfriend giving my best friend attention.

“After I probed, I found out that they were dating. Right now, I don’t know what’s happening because the guy does not want anything to do with me again,” she stated.

Watch the full story below: