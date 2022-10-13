Sammy Gyamfi to appeal court judgment on Napo’s defamation suit

Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has disclosed that he will not accept the court ruling on the defamation suit filed against him by Energy Minister Matthew Opoku Prempeh.

After three years of litigation, the Accra High Court has today found Sammy Gyamfi guilty of defaming the Energy Minister over comments made in 2019 in relation to the kidnapping of some Canadian girls.

The General Jurisdiction High Court (12) presided over by Justice Charles Gyamfi Danquah ruled in favour of Hon. Matthew Opoku Prempeh and awarded damages of GH500,000.00 and a cost of GH50,000.00 against the NDC National Communications Officer.

Unhappy with the outcome of the case, Sammy Gyamfi has disclosed in a statement that he will be filing an appeal through his lawyers.

“It is my considered view that the honorable court erred as its decision is contrary to the evidence that was put before the court. More importantly, I hold the view that the court’s decision to totally disregard the testimony of my witness, DW1, Mafus Jibril who testified that the said Seidu Mba was in fact the errand boy of Plaintiff and was in his company when he (DW1) was attacked in Manhyia sometime in 2012, constitutes a grave miscarriage of justice.

“Consequently, my lawyers will be filing a notice of appeal and an application for stay of execution to challenge the decision of the High Court forthwith. It’s my hope that justice will be served,” a post on the Facebook page of Sammy Gyamfi has said.

While insisting that the struggles continue, he adds that he is determined to pursue the matter to its logical conclusion.