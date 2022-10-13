The court erred, I will appeal this miscarriage of justice – Sammy Gyamfi insists after losing defamation suit filed by Napo

National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyami has indicated that he will file an appeal against the court judgment on the defamation suit filed against him by the Minister of Energy, Matthew Opoku Prempeh aka Napo.

In his view, the court erred in its ruling.

In 2019, the Energy Minister who is also Manhyia South MP filed a suit against Sammy Gyamfi in relation to a comment made at a press conference by the NDC firebrand on the three kidnapped Canadian girls in Kumasi.

The said press conference was to debunk allegations by some elements in the New Patriotic Party (NDC) that the kidnapping incident was masterminded by the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, Hon. Samuel Ofosu Ampofo.

The specific comment that constituted the basis for the suit was Sammy Gyamfi’s assertion that contrary to the above allegation, the ring leader of the kidnappers, one Seidu Mba was "alleged to be the errand boy of Matthew Opoku-Prempeh".

After three years of litigation, the General Jurisdiction High Court (12) presided over by Justice Charles Gyamfi Danquah has ruled on the case in favour of Hon. Matthew Opoku Prempeh.

The court held that the comment by Sammy Gyamfi was defamatory and consequently awarded damages of GH500,000.00 and a cost of GH50,000.00 against the NDC National Communications Officer.

Reacting to the ruling in a statement, Sammy Gyamfi has indicated that his lawyers will challenge the decision of the High Court through an appeal.

“It is my considered view that the honorable court erred as its decision is contrary to the evidence that was put before the court. More importantly, I hold the view that the court’s decision to totally disregard the testimony of my witness, DW1, Mafus Jibril who testified that the said Seidu Mba was in fact the errand boy of Plaintiff and was in his company when he (DW1) was attacked in Manhyia sometime in 2012, constitutes a grave miscarriage of justice.

“Consequently, my lawyers will be filing a notice of appeal and an application for stay of execution to challenge the decision of the High Court forthwith. It’s my hope that justice will be served,” Sammy Gyamfi has noted in a statement on his Facebook page.