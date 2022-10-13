Sammy Gyamfi loses defamation case filed by Napo; slapped with GHS500k damages

Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has won a defamation suit against the National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi.

In 2019, the Energy Minister who is also Manhyia South MP filed a suit against Sammy Gyamfi in relation to a comment made at a press conference of the NDC on the three kidnapped Canadian girls in Kumasi.

The said press conference was to debunk allegations by some elements in the New Patriotic Party (NDC) that the kidnapping incident was masterminded by the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, Hon. Samuel Ofosu Ampofo.

The specific comment that constituted the basis for the suit was Sammy Gyamfi’s assertion that contrary to the above allegation, the ring leader of the kidnappers, one Seidu Mba was "alleged to be the errand boy of Matthew Opoku-Prempeh" aka Napo.

After three years of litigation, the General Jurisdiction High Court (12) presided over by Justice Charles Gyamfi Danquah ruled on the case in favour of Hon. Matthew Opoku Prempeh.

The court held that the comment by Sammy Gyamfi was defamatory and consequently awarded damages of GH500,000.00 and a cost of GH50,000.00 against the NDC National Communications Officer.