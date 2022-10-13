My decision to run for president again will be taken early next year, to keep my opponent guessing – Mahama

13.10.2022 LISTEN

Former Ghana President, John Dramani Mahama has disclosed that he is yet to decide whether to run for the presidency again.

Speaking to VOA in Washington on Wednesday, October 12, the leading member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) said he will take a decision in the first quarter of 2023.

“I haven’t [made up my mind to contest]. It’s good to keep your opponents guessing.

“Even if I am not running, I am not going to say I am not running. A decision will be taken early next year – the first quarter that’s when we’ll hold our party’s primary for the presidential candidacy. So, we’ll see,” ex-President John Dramani Mahama shared.

Already, John Dramani Mahama is considered by many as the viable candidate to lead the NDC in the 2024 general elections.

While in opposition, he has been critical of the government and never shies away from commenting and making suggestions to address challenges facing the country.

He is one of many NDC leaders who have assured Ghanaians that the next NDC government will abolish the controversial electronic transaction levy (E-Levy).