Akufo-Addo has driven Ghanaians into extreme poverty — Steve Hanke

Professor Steve H. Hanke, a global economic analyst based in the United States has once again blamed President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo for the economic hardship.

Prof. Hanke, who has been diagnosing Ghana's economic condition and several other countries, claims that many Ghanaians are now earning a pittance.

He explained in a tweet seen by Modernghana News on Wednesday, October 12, that this has now pushed the country's economy into a state of devastation.

He explained that Ghana's inflation rate, by his measure, has been significant at 89 per cent per year. He added that the Ghana cedi can only rebound stronger if the country immediately implements a currency board.

“Thanks to Pres. Akufo-Addo, Ghana's economy is in the tank. NYT reports over 22 MILLION Ghanaians reported a decline in their income between April 2020 and May 2021. Today, I measure Ghana's inflation at a stunning 89%/yr.

“The Ghanaian cedi has depreciated against the USD by 41.64% since Jan 2022, which is why Ghana takes the 5th place in this week's Hanke’s Currency Watchlist. To save the cedi, GHA must install a Currency Board, NOW,” he stated.