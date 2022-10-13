Stop all small-scale and surface mining immediately – Media Coalition against Galamsey to Akufo-Addo

The Media Coalition against Galamsey has called on the Akufo-Addo-led government to order all small-scale and surface mining activities to stop immediately to allow the country’s water bodies and forests to be restored and strategise a way to bring sanity to all surface mining activities in Ghana.

The Coalition say the government and other relevant stakeholders have not demonstrated enough commitment and leadership towards the fight against illegal mining activities.

According to the Coalition, the effect of galamsey on the country’s water bodies is currently worse, citing the annual average turbidity levels at the Daboase head works on the Pra river as example.

It said the turbidity levels of the Pra river has worsened from 1,180 in 2020, 2,588 in 2021 and 2634 in 2022.

In view of this, the Media Coalition Against Galamsey believes that urgent and radical measures need to be adopted by Government that will result in positive change of the state of water bodies and preservation of the environment for the survival of Ghanaians and that of the future generation.

Apart from putting an immediate stop to all small-scale mining, they are demanding the following actions from the government:

• Ensure that the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703), as amended, is enforced without fear or favour. ‘Powerful’ people involved in Galamsey activities in the country should be exposed and sanctioned to serve as a deterrent.

• Arrest, investigate and prosecute everyone involved in the illegality including the Akonta Mining Ltd and its Directors, Bernard Bosiako and Kwame Antwi, for illegally mining in the Tano Nimiri Forest Reserve as well as breaching (Section 99(6) of the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703), as amended by mining very close along the banks of Tano River.

• Sack any MCE/DCE in whose areas of jurisdiction illegal mining has taken place and still continues based on evidence on the ground.

• Ministers and their deputies whose responsibility it is to regulate the mining sector, have failed Ghana. They must also be sacked for disappointing present and unborn generations.

• Explore the provision of gainful, alternative employment to persons engaged in Galamsey.

• Ensure that the above punitive measures are implemented before Farmer’s Day this year as these activities directly impact adversely the efforts of our gallant farmers.

The Coalition in a statement added that it has studied the galamsey phenomenon from all possible viewpoints and has concluded that there is and can be no conceivable justification for illegal mining to continue in Ghana.

They are, therefore, calling on well-meaning Ghanaians, Civil Society Organizations to join hands with the media to help mount continued pressure on the country’s leaders, both political and traditional to help save Ghana’s water bodies and preserve the environment for future generations.

