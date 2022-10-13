Go back to work; we’ll pay salaries by Friday – MMT to striking workers

The Management of Metro Mass Transit Company Limited has assured staff of the company that they will receive their August salaries by Friday, October 14, 2022.

This comes after workers of the company, laid down their tools over the delay in the payment of their two months' salaries.

The employees are also demanding the dismissal of their Managing Director , whom they blame for their current condition.

Head of Communications at Metro Mass, George Asante, told Citi News the leadership of the workers would be engaged to call off the strike as payment processes are underway.

“By Friday, we will be able to close the August payroll, and it will be left with just one month’s salary arrears. I don’t think that, it is fair for workers to use current economic challenges to call for the firing of their Managing Director.”

He also urged striking workers to consider the company’s struggles.

Mr. Asante noted that fuel price increases have affected the revenue generation of the company, as an example.

The company is unable to increase fares to keep up with fares.

Metro Mass Transit has 187 buses, expected to generate enough revenue for 2,000 workers nationwide.

“The Managing Directors are not necessarily the problem. The Problem is about the challenges that the company is facing, and the challenge we are facing is the inadequacy of the buses,” Mr. Asante said.

He lamented further that the company also cannot mobilise enough for statutory payments.

“We have a gross salary wage bill of GH¢3.9 million. With the 187 buses we are running, we are not able to mobilise enough to pay these things and other overhead costs.”

Workers of Metro Mass Transit Limited are embarking on a sit down in protest of what they call five years of incompetent administration by the management of the company.

Aside from the salary arrears, the striking workers said they had other grievances with the way the company was being run.

—citinewsroom