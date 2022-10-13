National Chief Imam supports Births and Deaths Registry

The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Nuhu Sharubutu, has pledged his support to the efforts of the Birth and Death Registry to achieve the universal births and deaths registration across the country.

He also announced the commitment of the Muslim community in Ghana to national development through proper births and deaths registration.

The Chief Imam was welcoming a delegation from the Births and Deaths Registry to his residence in Fadama, Accra.

The delegation which was lead by Mrs Henrietta Lamptey, Registrar, visited the eminent cleric as part of efforts to rally support among key persons and stakeholders for its universal registration of births and deaths across the country.

Mrs Lamptey acknowledged the massive contribution of the Muslim community to the nation building and called for collaboration for accurate and timely collection of data for national development.

The Chief Imam later prayed for the Registrar and members of the delegation.

As part of reforms under the leadership of Mrs Lamptey, the Births and Deaths Registry has automated its operations and launched the universal births and deaths registration across Ghana to aid the accurate and timely collection of data for national development.

GNA