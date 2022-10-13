How Nana Agradaa's room scare away her lawyer Effah-Dartey

Seasoned Ghanaian Attorney, Captain Rt. Nkrabea Effah-Dartey has disclosed his relationship with the embattled Evangelist Patricia Asiedua also known as Nana Agradaa.

After reportedly being tagged as the lawyer for the accused scammer in her ongoing legal case, Lawyer Effah-Dartey has denied being her defense counsel.

Speaking to Kofi Adoma Nwanwani on his Kofi TV, he explained that he decided to quit being Agradaa's lawyer after he felt his spirit didn't align with the repented priestess' environment during his visits to her house.

"Agradaa, I beg you, she took me as her lawyer for a few weeks," he told the host.

He continued “I went to her place on a visit. My spirit was not comfortable with her environment because I am a born-again Christian and I didn't feel comfortable so I stopped being her lawyer.”

Though many did not expect Nana Agradaa to return to her alleged tricks after being let off the hook for her alleged "Sika Gari" scam, some people claiming to be members of her Weija-based Heavenwave church have lamented in several videos how they have been allegedly scammed by the "repented" trickster.

The Ghana Police Service quickly intervened and arrested the former fetish priestess on Sunday, October 9, and was arraigned before an Accra High Court on Monday, October 10.

She was charged with one count of charlatanic advertisement and six counts of defrauding by false pretence by the prosecutor.