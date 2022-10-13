Agradaa remanded the second time

Self-acclaimed evangelist, Patricia Asiedua previously called Nana Agradaa has been denied bail again.

She appeared before an Accra High Court for the second time today, Thursday, October 13 over an alleged money-doubling scam.

Some persons who claim to be members of Nana Agradaa's Weija-based Heavenwave Chapel were seen in several videos lamenting how the repented priestess has once again duped them after promising to double their money.

The Ghana Police Service quickly intervened and arrested the former fetish priestess on Sunday, October 9, and she was arraigned before an Accra High Court on Monday, October 10.

She was charged with one count of charlatanic advertisement and six counts of defrauding by false pretence by the state prosecutor.

However, after pleading not guilty to the charges against her, she was remanded on Monday by the presiding judge, His Honour Samuel Bright Acquah, for three days.

She reappear before the court today, October 13.

Te court presided over by His Honour Samuel Bright Acquah has remanded her for the second time and adjourned the case to Monday, October 17.