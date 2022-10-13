Galamsey: A more decent approach will be better than shooting illegal miners — Mireku Duker

The fight against illegal mining popularly known in Ghana as galamsey has elicited a slew of suggestions on how to achieve positive results.

Professor Kofi Agyekum, the University of Ghana's head of linguistics, recently asked government to use Rambo-style to combat illegal miners in the country.

Speaking in a discussion on Accra-based Peace FM’s Kokrokoo Morning show, he said, “Kwame, I now agree with you that we enforce that when we meet you there we must shoot you... where we have reached, we have to make up our mind that if you have decided to destroy the nation, the nation must also get rid of you.”

But, speaking on the same show on Wednesday, October 12, the Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, George Mireku Duker, took a different stance.

He argued that "we are not in junta regime for us to go and shoot people free,” but to be able to end the activities and their menace, he said.

He adds. “what we need is attitudinal change.”

The Minister also urged members of the New Patriotic Party and the entire nation to stay focused on the fight and not be distracted by certain people and their propaganda.

According to him, government is moving ahead with its fight, regardless.

“If the NPP don't exercise patience, some people will set an agenda for us. Let us remain focused. We are on track in the fight against galamsey. Government is in control," he stated.