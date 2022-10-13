Ongoing GIJ-SRC elections suspended

The Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) started electing new executives to replace the outgoing SRC Executives led by H.E Edem Vine Dei Tutu as they prepare to hand over the mantle of leadership this semester.

The election, which was initially scheduled for Tuesday, October 11 but rescheduled, was held online today, October 13, from exactly 8 a.m. and was expected to end at 4 p.m.

However, due to an appeal placed by some disqualified applicants, the elections have been suspended pending the verdict of the School’s Appeal Board.

“The Electoral Commission wishes to notify the student populace of the suspension of the 2022 GIJ-SRC Elections pending a hearing of a matter at the School's Appeal Board.

“The Electoral Commission has however met with all candidates, Agents and all stakeholders of this year's elections and has resorted to the suspension of the election,” portions of the statement released by the School’s electoral commission read.

It adds “Votes collected by the system have been secured and the necessary records have been taken.”

The SRC’s electoral committee, led by Mr. Harley Festus Kwabena, the commissioner, officially opened the nomination forms on Sunday, October 2 for interested applicants to pick up forms for the various positions.

The aspirants were vetted on October 6 and 7. Three candidates were disqualified for not meeting certain defined criteria enshrined in the GIJ-SRC Constitution.

This paved way for three positions the General Secretary position, Organizing Secretary and Financial Secretary to be contested unopposed with the candidates being endorsed or rejected on a YES/NO basis.

The said candidates are: Mr. Caleb Asante Annor - General Secretary aspirant, Daniel Kwame Zah - Organizing Secretary aspirant and Obed King Gaglo - Financial Secretary aspirant.

The keenly contested positions are:

Presidential

(I) Edinam Adoboe (Great Fire)

(ii) Bismark Owusu-Ansah (McCoy)

The Women's Commissioner race

(I) Mateenah Naa Djama Odoi

(ii) Ayinawu Alhassan Adam

Another tight competition, which is the portfolio responsible for overseeing students' welfare on an external level, the

External Affairs Commission

(I) Osman Abubakari-Sadiq

(ii) and Job Kwabena Laboja

Meanwhile, amid the controversy surrounding the upcoming elections, particularly the online mode and the disqualification of some aspirants, the GIJ SRC Electoral Commissioner, Harley Festus Kwabena, has assured the student body of free and fair elections.