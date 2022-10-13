Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey lauds Akufo-Addo for commitment towards renovation of Ghana Mission in Paris

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey has thanked President Nana Akufo-Addo for his commitment and support that ensured that Ghana's Paris Mission is well-housed and in the best of conditions.

She lauded the President in Paris in her speech at the inauguration of the newly-renovated Ghana Mission in France.

President Akufo-Addo, with support from Madam Ayorkor Botchwey inaugurated the renovated Embassy on Tuesday, October 11, 2022.

In her speech, Madam Ayorkor Botchwey says: "Mr. President, our thanks go to you for your commitment and support that would ensure that our Paris Mission is well-housed and in the best of conditions. You insisted that we included Paris in the list of Ghana’s Diplomatic Missions to benefit from the Société Générale Bank credit facility acquired to purchase, construct, reconstruct and/or renovate Ghana Missions abroad."

Madam Ayorkor Botchwey noted: "Mr. President, you are right that the Paris Mission is significant and touches all aspects of diplomacy: bilateral, multilateral and economic diplomacy in all its forms and expressions in the prosecution of Ghana’s foreign policy agenda."

She went on to thank Ghana's Ambassador to France, Ambassador Anna Bossman, saying "for your spirit of importunity and determination that has seen the successful completion of the project."

The Foreign Minister recounted that France is one of the first countries with which Ghana established diplomatic relations immediately after independence in 1957, adding that "Our long-standing relations with France have since grown and blossomed into fruitful and mutually beneficial cooperation, in many aspects of our national development, to the mutual benefit of our peoples."

Meanwhile, she told the Ghanaian community in France to see the renovated Embassy as their home, saying emphatically that "To the Ghanaian community, this is your home. By this renovation, your government is sending a strong message of the importance we attach to the interests of our citizens, which is the priority of our diplomacy. The beautifully fitted consular section should complement the high-quality services we provide for your satisfaction. Enjoy it as you cooperate with our officers, who are ever ready to assist you in all that you need. Let us keep the flag of Ghana high."