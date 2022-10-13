U/E/R: M-CODe leadership visits Minister over open defecation

13.10.2022 LISTEN

The Upper East Regional Minister Hon. Stephen Yakubu has described Open Defecation (OD) in the Upper East Region as a big issue that needs to be addressed through attitudinal change.

The Minister pointed this out when the Upper East Regional Branch leadership of the Media Coalition against Open Defecation (M-CODe) led by Madam Fatima Astanga, the Regional Convener and Ngamegbulam Chidozie Stephen the Regional Organizer paid him a courtesy call at his office on Tuesday, October 10, 2022.

Even though, the M-CODe leadership visit was planned to officially introduce themselves to the Regional Minister and explain their motive and objective as M-CODe representatives in the region. It also allowed leadership to interact with the Regional Minister, especially on the performance of the region with regard to open defecation.

During the engagement, the Regional Minister described Open Defecation (OD) as a big issue.

“I think our main way of overcoming this, is to change people’s attitudes. Because the toilet facility may even be there and they will not use it because of that cultural thing. If somebody sees you there and everybody is passing, the name it’s gives to the region. If you moved from this lane, there is a small forest on the right-hand side, people normally go there with their motors to do Open Defecation as if is okay and you won’t even see someone cautioning them to stop such acts, because of those things, are accepted in the society,” the Minister stated.

Ngamegbulam Chidozie Stephen U/E/R- M-CODe Organizer (left), Madam Fatima Astanga UER- M-CODe Convener (middle), Stephen Yakubu UER Regional Minister (right)

According to Minister Yakubu, “Some even believe that it is some kind of fertilizing the land. That’s why attitude is most important in this fight. I know a lot of people who died in this country as a result of the cholera outbreak in this region.”

He appreciated the efforts and ideas brought on board by members of M-CODe in the Upper East Region.

However, also seeking some support from the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) to enable M-CODe members to perform their function accordingly in the region, the Minister said: “If we have money we can put in to support but we don’t generate any income. Is the district that generates income and I would encourage you to speak to the private companies, shops, and also the telecoms and any person who wants to contribute."

"But is something we all know and we all agree that we need to do something about it. I think you can find time to talk about it and am sure some of these radio stations if you talk to them they will be ready to give you some air time to talk about it and that will help educate the people. I think we are together in this, the problem is that we can’t help financially,” the Minister told the Regional leadership of M-CODe.

He acknowledged that a lot of NGOs are also doing their best in the area of open defecation.

“Government is also building toilets facilities for all the schools because some of the schools don’t even have toilet facilities therefore what do expect if the school is not walled, people come inside the school and do free range”.

M-CODe was first introduced in 2018 to help develop the capacity of the media as advocates for improved sanitation, especially with the agenda to eliminate Open Defecation (OD) across the country.