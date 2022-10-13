Police grab three suspects in Dompin Chieftaincy dispute

13.10.2022 LISTEN

The Police have arrested three suspects in connection with Dompin chieftaincy-related disturbances which resulted in severe injury to one person and damage to several properties.

The suspects, Ibrahim Issah, Atanga Peter and Asonba Emmanuel were among a group of people who went on rampage and inflicted machete wounds on the victim who is currently on admission receiving medical attention.

The suspects also destroyed some properties belonging to some individuals in the town.

The Police have since restored calm in the town and efforts have been intensified to get the remaining suspects arrested to face justice.

-3news.com