The Effutu Dream: Afenyo-Markin drastically reduced crime in Effutu Constituency with four new police stations

The Effutu Constituency in the Central Region is fasting growing with beautiful site attractions.

This has been possible with the various projects undertaken by the Member of Parliament for the area, Hon. Alexander Afenyo-Markin to modernise the constituency.

These projects are improving access to education and health, good roads easing movements, social amenities improving quality of life and security for free movement without fear.

Afenyo-Markin who doubles as Deputy Majority Leader of Ghana's Parliament has solely funded the construction of four police stations which includes a Divisional Police Headquarters in Winneba.

In July 2021, President Akufo-Addo commissioned the newly-built edifice and handed over to the Ghana Police Service.

Hon. Alexander Afenyo-Markin has also funded the construction of three other police stations.

They include a District Police Headquarters located at New Winneba, Essuekyir police station and Ateitu police station He also renovated Winneba police station.

These new police stations have drastically reduced crime with police visibility in every part of the community day and night.

The Member of Parliament has also sponsored some 62 youth to be recruited and trained as community policing assistants.

Under his leadership, 950 youth have been recruited into the security services and 100 youth in City Guarding.

Meanwhile, a total of 4000 street lights and bulbs have also been installed not only in towns but roads linking the various communities in his Constituency, a move that has improved security at night.