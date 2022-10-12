Afrobarometer survey: 64% of Ghanaians want domestic violence to be treated as a criminal matter

Findings of the R9 Afrobarometer survey have revealed that the majority of Ghanaians are against domestic violence of any kind.

From the key findings of the survey, 64% of the Ghanaians engaged said they want domestic violence to be treated as a criminal and not a private matter.

“Almost two-thirds (64%) of Ghanaians say domestic violence should be treated as a criminal matter rather than as a private matter to be resolved within the family,” the survey led by the Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) uncovered.

Among other things, more than three-fourths (78%) of Ghanaians engaged during the survey said violence against women is “not very common” or “not at all common” in their community. One in five citizens (21%) disagree.

Most Ghanaians (85%) say it is “never” justified for a man to physically discipline his wife. About one in seven think it is “sometimes” (11%) or “always” (3%) justified

More than four in 10 respondents consider it “somewhat likely” (24%) or “very likely” (18%) that a woman will be criticised or harassed if she reports gender-based violence to the authorities. Only one-third (35%) say this is “very unlikely”.

However, almost nine out of 10 respondents (86%) believe that the police are likely to take cases of Gender-based violence seriously.