Afrobarometer survey: 64% of Ghanaians want domestic violence to be treated as a criminal matter

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Findings of the R9 Afrobarometer survey have revealed that the majority of Ghanaians are against domestic violence of any kind.

From the key findings of the survey, 64% of the Ghanaians engaged said they want domestic violence to be treated as a criminal and not a private matter.

“Almost two-thirds (64%) of Ghanaians say domestic violence should be treated as a criminal matter rather than as a private matter to be resolved within the family,” the survey led by the Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) uncovered.

Among other things, more than three-fourths (78%) of Ghanaians engaged during the survey said violence against women is “not very common” or “not at all common” in their community. One in five citizens (21%) disagree.

Most Ghanaians (85%) say it is “never” justified for a man to physically discipline his wife. About one in seven think it is “sometimes” (11%) or “always” (3%) justified

More than four in 10 respondents consider it “somewhat likely” (24%) or “very likely” (18%) that a woman will be criticised or harassed if she reports gender-based violence to the authorities. Only one-third (35%) say this is “very unlikely”.

However, almost nine out of 10 respondents (86%) believe that the police are likely to take cases of Gender-based violence seriously.

