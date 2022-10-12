C/R: Decomposing body of 40yr old man uncovered at Kasoa-Opeikuma

There is fear among residents of Kasoa Opeikuma high tension in the Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central Region following the discovery of a dead body.

On Wednesday morning, the body of the deceased was found already in the process of decomposition.

The deceased, a 40year-old man has been identified as Kwesi Alhaji.

From the information gathered from sources, the deceased body was found in a very bad state.

Some residents chanced on the decomposing body in a bush in front of an uncompleted building.

After confirming the news, the Awutu Senya East Municipal NADMO Director, Kwame Amoah added that the body of the deceased has been subsequently buried.

Due to the bad stench the decomposing body of the deceased caused, the area has been fumigated.

Meanwhile, the family members of the deceased have reported the matter to the police for an investigation into the matter.