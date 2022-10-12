It’s time to stop galamsey before it wipes us out – Dr. Frank Serebour

The President of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA), Dr. Frank Serebour has warned that the future looks darker for the country if illegal mining (galamsey) is not dealt with.

In his view, illegal mining at the moment poses more threats to Ghanaians than nuclear weapons.

Speaking at the ongoing 22nd West African Health Sector Unions Network (WAHSUN) Conference in Accra, Dr. Frank Serebour said if galamsey is not curbed, it will be the end of Ghana.

“The health implications as a result of the use of chemicals such as mercury and cyanide will affect generations to come.

“Ghana has to be afraid of these illegal mining and not the threats of nuclear weapons.

“We will be wiped out with our generations before the nuclear weapons even fall,” Dr. Frank Serebour said.

The GMA President added, “Very soon, we will have no water to drink and we will be fighting all forms of cancer and congenital malformations.

“It is time to stop the degradation of our environment and to stop as if we are the last generation of our time.”

Despite various operations carried out by the military under President Nana Addo Dankw Akufo-Addo since becoming president, illegal mining remains a major cause of the destruction of Ghana’s forests and water bodies.

Unhappy with the menace, the President early this month held a meeting with the National House of Chiefs and appealed to the traditional leaders to help him combat illegal mining.

Subsequently, at a meeting with MDDCEs, the President warned that anyone found to be complicit in illegal mining will not be spared by his government.