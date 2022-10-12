FDA seizes substandard sausage in Ho

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has found and detained Pavo Frankfurt sausages with expiry date November 2022 in Ho, in the Volta Region, for safe disposal.

This comes after the Authority conducted a market surveillance activity considering the recall of the product in Europe and other countries.

A statement issued by FDA in Accra on Tuesday said the Italian Authorities had recalled “Agricola Tre Vali sausage products,” namely, “AIA Wudy and Pavo brands,” due to the presence of listeria bacteria in the sausages made from poultry meat.

It said two batches of the products with codes 1785417 and 01810919 with expiration date November 30, 2022, were implicated.

The statement said so far, no AIA Wudy sausages had been found on the Ghanaian market.

“The FDA directs that anyone in possession of the above-mentioned products should immediately take them to either our Head Office or Regional Offices across the country,” it said.

The FDA in its statement assured the public that its surveillance teams would continue to monitor the markets for any of the products.

GNA