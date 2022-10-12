Ancestral norms for Tema Mantse’s funeral commence

The Tema Traditional Council has invoked Ga Ancestral norms and customs to commence activities for the funeral of the late ‘Osɔŋaa’ Nii Adjei Kraku II, Tema Mantse.

Amidst artistic traditional display and chanting of war songs by the ‘Osheboloi,’ amidst spectacular drumming antics put out by the ‘Obonufoi’ drummers on the ‘fontofrom,’ and ‘obonu’ drums. The sound of gunshots filled the atmosphere and the scent of gunpowder and smoke engulfed Tema Manhean’s sacred durbar grounds.

The ‘Kplejotsoshishi’ at Tema Manhean which is the sacred durbar grounds for traditional activities was drowned in a sea of red to signify the state of the Tema as they mourn the late Chief.

Traditional leaders, dignitaries, traditional priests, priestesses, residents, and others who thronged the Tema consecrated durbar ground to participate in the launch were mostly wrapped in red.

The sound of the musketry fired intermittently invokes some form of fear in the fainthearted but was mainly an ancestral traditional custom to honour Tema Mantse who reigned from 1992 to 2020. In Ghana, most traditional leaders serve as the warlord of the people.

Nii Tetteh Tsuru Orkoor III, Ashaman Akwashongtse, who performed the traditional rites to launch the funeral said Tema would experience total darkness on October 26th between 19:00 hours and 00:00 hours, “residents are advised to stay indoors during the period classified as sacred night”.

He added that as part of the Ga Traditional rites to honour departed chiefs, from October 26th to 30th there would be a ban on fishing for anchovies fishermen.

Nii Orkoor added that there would be a ban on fishing for other fishermen on October 28th to 29th, with a ban on trading. School activities would also be interrupted from October 27th and 28th for the children to stay indoors in honour of the memory of their grandfather and custodian of the Tema.

Touching on other activities for the funeral he said there will be special Zikr rites and Adua by the Muslim community on October 14th and 15th respectively as the late chief was a Muslim.

October 22nd will be observed as a day of tributes, while other rites would also be performed on ensuing days.

Paying of homage, sitting in the state for reposing, and thanksgiving would be held respectively on October 28th, 29th, and 30th.

He appealed to the residents and all visitors to observe and adhere to all directives, “it would be dangerous for any individual or group of persons to attempt to go against the traditional norms”.

Nii Orkoor said, “these are sacred traditional norms embedded in ancestral spiritual powers, it would therefore be considered as an act of affront against the ancestral world if anyone attempts to challenge these rites as outlined, the consequences could be fatal”.

Mr Ashong Narh, the Funeral Committee Chairman, welcoming the people said the chief passed away two and a half years ago occasioning the formation of the committee which has worked for the past one year.

Mr Narh said the launch forms part of the traditional norms to announce to the indigenes and residents of Tema arrangements for the funeral in accordance with the Ga customs and traditions to ensure that the chief was given a befitting funeral.