Show true leadership as you did during the COVID-19 era — Economic expert to Akufo-Addo

H.E Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo

12.10.2022

Dr. Adu Owusu Sarkodie, an Economist at the University of Ghana Business School, has told President Nana Akufo-Addo not to accept defeat in his quest to restore the country's economy.

The expert told the President and his Economic Management Team to man up and do exactly as they did during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a discussion on Accra-based TV3’s New Day show on Wednesday, October 12, Dr. Sarkodie further told the government to draw up an economic development plan to serve as a guide to secure a safe economy for the country.

Bringing on board significant unions and bodies like the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) and other stakeholders, according to the economic expert, will help the government come up with effective policies to solve the country’s economic situation.

"Now is the time that they should show leadership, they showed it during covid time and we appreciated it. They should engage stakeholders, GUTA and others, sit with them.

"He can do it, this is the time to do it, this is the time to take some of the bold decisions because he has nothing to lose,” he said.

He advised “we must have a plan and execute the plan. We need a selfless leader to do that and I believe President Akufo-Addo can do that.”

Speaking about the ongoing IMF bailout negotiations, he suggested that “we need the IMF programme. Beyond that we must be serious as a country, and reform our policies.”

Ghana has also been recently classified by the World Bank as a high debt distress country as the nation's debt to gross domestic product (GDP), according to the rating, will reach 104.6% by the end of 2022.