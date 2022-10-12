Don't waste your time on them — Paul Adom-Otchere tells police to ignore Agradaa’s victims

Paul Adom-Otchere, the host of Metro TV’s "Good Evening Ghana" show has waded into the alleged money-doubling scam by Nana Agradaa, former fetish priest turned Evangelist called Patricia Asiedua aka Mama Pat on some members of her Heavenwave chapel church.

Though many did not expect her to return to her alleged tricks after being let off the hook for her alleged "Sika Gari" scam some months ago, some people claiming to be members of her church have lamented in several videos how they have been scammed by the "repented" priestess.

The Ghana Police Service quickly intervened and arrested the former fetish priestess on Sunday, October 9, and was arraigned before the court today, October 10.

She has been remanded for three days after pleading not guilty to the charges against her and is expected to reappear before an Accra High Court on Thursday, October 13.

Reacting to this, the popular journalist on Tuesday's, October 11 edition of his show, asserted that the police can't continue to protect people who have ignorantly and greedily fallen victim to Agradaa.

He explained that the greedy church members agreeing to pay the alleged amount was their own negligence which shouldn't be entertained by the Ghana Police.

According to him, the victims should be ignored to learn from their mistakes.

"There is freedom of worship. People can worship anything they want and anyhow they want. If your worship tenet requires you to pay money or succumb to money temptation, and you know that it will be doubled, and you do it and it goes bad, what should our state police do? We have gotten to the situation where we understand that indiscretion cannot be protected by the state police. You have to learn your lessons," he stated.