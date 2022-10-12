International trade cannot flourish without peace, security — Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo has called for strong cooperation among countries to facilitate extradition and reciprocal legal assistance to prosecute cross border crimes.

In a speech read on his behalf by the Minister for Defense, Mr Dominic Nitiwul at the opening of the maiden edition of the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEC) on Tuesday, the President said the relationship between terrorism and transnational organized crime is a complicated and varied phenomenon that directly threatens world peace and the progress of states.

He said transnational organised crimes, pose a significant threat to the rule of law, economic and social development, as well as the preservation of human rights and security.

“These organised crimes have a direct impact on a state's capacity to finance its public functions and can impede economic growth through tax fraud and restricting access to employment and educational opportunities, as they degrade people's quality of life and endanger their human security as nations,” he added.

The President expressed confidence that real networks which would be established at the sub-regional, continental and international levels would help unite strategies to address transnational organized crime holistically.

“It is critical that we build on the efforts of Africa's Armed Forces to strengthen our collective capacities to combat the region's security issues,” he emphasised.

On his part, the Chief of the Defence Staff, Vice Admiral Seth Amoama, stated that the primary international tool in the battle against transnational organized crime is the United Nations Convention against Transnational Organized Crime, also known as General Assembly Resolution 55/25 of November 15, 2000.

According to him, three protocols added to this convention include the protocol to prevent, Suppress and Punish Trafficking in Persons, especially women and children, the Protocol against the Smuggling of Migrants by Land, Sea and Air and the Protocol against illicit Manufacturing and Trafficking in Firearms, their Parts and Components and Ammunition.